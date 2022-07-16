Ravi Teja Joins The Cast Of Megastar Chiranjeevi's 154 Movie…

It is all known that ace director Bobby is all set to helm the Megastar 154th project. Being a complete action thriller, Bobby is all set to showcase Chiranjeevi in a complete different avatar. Off late, the makers surprised the audience with blockbuster news and revealed that Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is also part of this project and is essaying a prominent role in this movie.



The makers and Ravi Teja shared the announcement video and created noise on social media… Take a look!

Sharing the video, they also wrote, "The MASS FORCE joins The MEGA STORM Team #Mega154 welcomes MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl - https://youtu.be/Dkmz2pXGgQs Experience #MegaMass in theatres from JAN 2023 Megastar @KChiruTweets @shrutihaasan @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP @konavenkat99 @SonyMusicSouth".

The poster showcased Chiru and Ravi Teja joining hands with all the blur red background and coming to the video, Ravi Teja is seen arriving to the sets in an expensive car and then he reaches Chiru's caravan. Then the Mass and Mega heroes join the hands!

Sharing the video, Ravi Teja also wrote, "Extremely Happy & Delighted to be a Part of Annaya, Megastar @KChiruTweets' gari film after many Long Years Excited to have all the FUN with him on sets Thank you @dirbobby & @MythriOfficial for making me a part! Let the #Mega154 Poonakaalu Begin".

Even Bobby also shared the video and wrote, "This time its going to be a MEGA festival! Make way for MASS MOOLA VIRAT for this Sankranthi 2023 Can't hold my eagerness to witness the MASS Euphoria of MY HERO @KChiruTweets garu on the big screens with my film #Mega154 Kaluddam Sankranthi ki #Mega154ForSankranthi".

Mega 154 movie is being directed by Bobby and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The shooting has already begun and the movie will hit the theatres for next Pongal festival!

Well, speaking about other movies of Chiranjeevi, he is part of Mohan Raja's Godfather movie. This ace director is helming this movie and he is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. It is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

It is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role while Nayanthara will be seen as his sister. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie. Young actor Satya Dev who works hard to best fill the bill is now roped in to essay a prominent role in this movie.