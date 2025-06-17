Ravi Teja’s ‘RT76’ with Kishore Tirumala hits sets

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is back in action with his much-anticipated film #RT76, a wholesome family entertainer directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film was recently launched with a traditional pooja ceremony, officially kicking off an exciting collaboration between Ravi Teja and the emotional storyteller behind films like Nenu Sailaja and Red.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the prestigious SLV Cinemas banner, known for delivering crowd-favorite blockbusters, #RT76 promises a perfect blend of humor, emotion, and engaging drama. The project is now officially on floors, with principal photography beginning today on a specially erected set in Hyderabad. Key scenes featuring Ravi Teja and other prominent cast members are currently being filmed.

Kishore Tirumala has penned a heartfelt script, packed with Ravi Teja’s signature wit and dynamic screen presence. The actor will sport a stylish new look in the film, adding to the anticipation.

The film also boasts a strong technical team. Bheems Ceciroleo, who composed the chart-topping music for Dhamaka, reunites with Ravi Teja for another high-energy soundtrack. Prasad Murella is handling cinematography, National Award-winner Sreekar Prasad takes charge of editing, and AS Prakash leads the production design.