RIP Chalapathi Rao: Chiranjeevi, Bobby And Other Tollywood Stars Mourn For His Sudden Demise…

Just a couple of days ago, Tollywood's legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Rao passed away due to age-related health issues. Today, one more Tollywood veteran actor breathed his last. Chalapathi Rao breathed his last at the age of 79 after he suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday night. Even though he was rushed to the hospital immediately, he was declared dead. He essayed many prominent characters and acted in more than 1200 movies.



His career is spanned over 5 decades and he shared the screen space with Nagarjuna, Siddharth, Ram Charan and other noted actors. He started his career with superstar Krishna's Gudachari movie in 1966 and also produced movies like Kaliyuga Krishnudu, Jagannatakam, etc.

Chalapathi Rao has three children and his son Ravi Babu is an actor and director. His mortal remains will be kept at Ravi Babu's house until his daughter comes back from US.

Chiranjeevi, director Bobby and a few others reminisced Chalapathi Rao and dropped their condolence messages on social media…

Director Bobby

Saddened on hearing the Passing away of Shri #ChalapathiRao garu, he is a kind hearted person..may his soul rest in peace. 🙏 Strength to #RaviBabu garu & the family members at this hard time. — Bobby (@dirbobby) December 25, 2022

His tweet reads, "Saddened on hearing the Passing away of Shri #ChalapathiRao garu, he is a kind hearted person..may his soul rest in peace. Strength to #RaviBabu garu & the family members at this hard time."

Chiranjeevi Konidela

విలక్షణమైన నటుడు,తనదైన శైలి తో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల అభిమానాన్ని చూరగొన్న శ్రీ చలపతి రావు గారి అకాల మరణ వార్త నన్ను కలచివేసింది.ఎన్నో చిత్రాల్లో ఆయన తో నేను కలిసి నటించడం జరిగింది. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ, రవి బాబు కి, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 25, 2022

He wrote, "విలక్షణమైన నటుడు,తనదైన శైలి తో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల అభిమానాన్ని చూరగొన్న శ్రీ చలపతి రావు గారి అకాల మరణ వార్త నన్ను కలచివేసింది.ఎన్నో చిత్రాల్లో ఆయన తో నేను కలిసి నటించడం జరిగింది. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ, రవి బాబు కి, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి."

Even Chalapathi Rao's son Ravi Babu turned emotional with his father's death and said that he likes senior NTR, delicious food and jokes!

He said, "On Saturday night, he had his favourite food and while handing over the plate, he had fallen back. He breathed his last".

He also added, "First one is NTR. Second is food. Third most favourite is jokes. My father had great moments with NTR. He had the best food of his life. He shared several jokes with people around him."

Speaking about his father's nature, he said, "When we were kids, we didn't know about our father fully. But only after I came into the industry, I started knowing more about him. People who had worked with him and happened to work with me used to share several good deeds of him and his helping nature. He had never shared these things with us when we were kids. That's his greatness."

Finally, he said that his father's last movie was in his directorial itself. Chalapathi Rao took part in the shooting for five days. Ravi Babu also said that his sisters settled in US and they will be back on Tuesday night so, the last rites will be taken place on Wednesday!

RIP Chalapathi Rao…