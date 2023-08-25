‘RRR’ makes it big at 69th National Film Awards

Team “RRR” is on cloud nine with the movie winning 6 top awards at the 69th National Film Awards. The blockbuster period action drama has won the awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Music Direction (BGM) for MM Keeravani, Best Playback Singer Male (Kaala Bhairava), Best Stunt Choreographer (King Solomon), Best Choreographer (Prem Rakshit) and Best Special Effects (Srinivas Mohan).

Taking to X, Rajamouli displayed his excitement and gratitude on RRR winning 6 National Awards in style. “It’s a SIXERRR… Congratulations to the entire team of ‘RRR’ on winning national awards. Thanks to the jury for the recognition. Bhairi, Prem Master, Peddanna, Srinivas Mohan garu, Solomon Master (sic), Rajamouli tweeted.

Released on March 24, 2022, RRR went on to become a huge blockbuster at the global box office. The National Awards come in now as the icing on the cake after the film’s Oscars and Golden Globes glory earlier this year.