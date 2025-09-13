Saba Azad: Acting is about empathy, not shared experiences

Actress Saba Azad, who stars in Bandar (Monkey in a Cage), believes that stepping into morally challenging roles requires empathy above all. Speaking about her character Khushi, she said:

“Acting isn’t about having lived the same experiences as the characters we play, it’s about empathising with them, no matter how morally ambiguous their situation is. I did my best to empathise with Khushi.”

The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, was showcased in the Special Presentations section at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). According to Saba, Bandar is a film that cannot be ignored. “Kashyap’s films always stay with you long after you leave the cinema. This one will stir conversations and evoke contradictory emotions — you may like it, you may hate it, but you won’t be able to ignore it,” she said.

Bandar delves into themes of power, trauma, and memory, centering on a superstar accused of rape and exposing cracks within the legal system. Sharing her approach to such layered storytelling, Saba noted, “It’s like any other script — approached with curiosity and honesty.”

The film also stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi. Speaking about Bobby, Saba praised him as a “generous co-actor,” adding, “He is so vulnerable in the film. It was wonderful working with him.”