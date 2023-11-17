  • Menu
‘Saindhav’ first single update out

'Saindhav' first single update out
“Saindhav,” the upcoming Telugu film directed by SaileshKolanu and featuring Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles, is set to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

Saindhav,” the upcoming Telugu film directed by Sailesh Kolanu and featuring Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles, is set to hit theatres on January 13, 2024. In a recent update, the makers revealed that the movie’s first single, “Wrong Usage,” is slated for release on November 21, 2023. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz and penned by Chandrabose.

The cast includes Baby Sara, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Mukesh Rishi, and others in pivotal roles.Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music director, Saindhav assures an exhilarating cinematic experience.

