Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Struggles at Box Office Despite Eid Boost

Salman Khan’s latest release, Sikandar, which hit theaters on March 30, continues its box office run with moderate earnings. The film’s performance remains underwhelming compared to Khan’s previous Eid blockbusters.

The action drama opened with Rs 26 crore on Sunday, marking a decent start. A rise in collections followed on Monday, coinciding with the Eid holiday, as earnings touched Rs 29 crore. Despite the bump, the figures lag behind Khan’s past Eid releases like Tiger 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Tuesday witnessed a notable decline, with collections dropping by approximately 32 per cent, settling at Rs 19.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Early estimates for Wednesday suggest further decline, with earnings at Rs 3.88 crore by the afternoon. The final numbers for the fourth day are expected to cross the double-digit mark by the close of business.

In total, Sikandar has amassed Rs 78.38 crore so far. The movie, however, faces screen replacements in several theaters. Titles like The Diplomat and regional hits such as All The Best Pandya have taken over slots in cities like Surat and Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Sikandar has managed to maintain a stronger presence in Mumbai’s single-screen theaters like Gaiety and Galaxy, where it has replaced L2 Empuraan in several showings.

Trade analysts note that for a Salman Khan Eid release, reaching Rs 100 crore within the first three days is typically expected. Projections suggest the milestone could be achieved by the end of day five, though the trajectory remains slower than anticipated.

Day-wise Collection:

- Sunday (Day 1): Rs 26 crore

- Monday (Day 2 - Eid): Rs 29 crore

- Tuesday (Day 3): Rs 19.5 crore

- Wednesday (Day 4 - till afternoon): Rs 3.88 crore

- Total: Rs 78.38 crore