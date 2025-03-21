Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Trailer to Release on March 22 or 23

The much-anticipated trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming action film Sikandar's set to drop soon, ahead of its theatrical release later this month. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, follows the actor’s tradition of releasing films on Eid and is expected to generate massive buzz among fans and moviegoers.

Director AR Murugadoss has confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that the Sikandar trailer will premiere on either March 22 or March 23. Alongside this announcement, the filmmaker revealed that international advance bookings have already commenced, while advance ticket sales in India will begin soon.

Providing insights into the film’s runtime, Murugadoss shared that the first half of Sikandar lasts approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, while the second half runs for about 1 hour and 5 minutes. The total duration stands at 2 hours and 20 minutes. The film’s premiere shows will take place on March 29, a day before its nationwide release.

The director emphasized that the trailer aims to appeal to first-day, first-show audiences while also highlighting the film’s broader appeal beyond action sequences. He described Sikandar as a complete entertainer with strong emotional depth, designed to engage a diverse audience, including Salman Khan’s fanbase, mass viewers, and family audiences.

On March 19, the official release date for Sikandar was confirmed as March 30. The announcement was accompanied by a new film poster. Coinciding with the festival of Eid, the release aligns with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the New Year celebrations in Maharashtra and South India.

The trailer launch will also mark the announcement of advance ticket bookings in India. This move is expected to drive significant pre-release ticket sales, given the immense anticipation surrounding the film.

Filmed across Mumbai and Hyderabad, Sikandar sees Salman Khan reuniting with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, their first collaboration since the 2014 hit Kick. The ensemble cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.