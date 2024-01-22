‘Sam Bahadur’ is not just a film; says Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who portrays the character of Sam Manekshaw in the biographical war drama film 'Sam Bahadur,' described the project as not just a film but a shared journey. The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Expressing his thoughts on the film, Vicky Kaushal said, "Portraying the character of Sam Manekshaw has been an incredible journey filled with great pride and honor. Stepping into the shoes of such a brave and celebrated personality comes with immense responsibility, and I am grateful for the love and support that fans have showered upon the character during its theatrical release."

Vicky added, "The film’s digital premiere on ZEE5 will help the story reach a wider audience hence, I am proud to present Sam Bahadur on the 75th Republic Day as a tribute to the undying spirit of our nation. It's not just a film; it's a shared journey with the audience, and I hope they find inspiration in this remarkable story."

'Sam Bahadur' delves into the highs and lows of Sam Manekshaw's illustrious career, showcasing his valour, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication to the nation. The film explores Manekshaw's contributions to the military and political dynamics, providing a comprehensive understanding of his impactful role in the nation.

Director Meghna Gulzar expressed her gratitude for the experience of creating this biographical drama, stating, "Creating this biographical drama film has been a life-changing experience for me, and I consider it to be a blessing. The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it."

She added, "From the very beginning, I knew Vicky Kaushal was the perfect fit for the role, seamlessly slipping into the character with unparalleled authenticity and dedication. I firmly believe that ideals and role models are timeless, and if someone has lived a life of truth, righteousness, and integrity, that can never go out of style or time."

The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP production, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. 'Sam Bahadur' is set to stream on ZEE5 from January 26, marking the 75th Republic Day.