Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Health: Down with Fever and Lost Voice

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been actively promoting her upcoming pan-Indian film "Shaakuntalam" directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is a mythological drama...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been actively promoting her upcoming pan-Indian film "Shaakuntalam" directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is a mythological drama with Dev Mohan playing the male lead. However, Samantha has recently announced that she is suffering from a fever and has lost her voice. She stated that her busy schedule and constant promotions have taken a toll on her health. Fans have expressed their well wishes for her speedy recovery.

The success of "Shaakuntalam" is crucial for Samantha, as it is her immediate release after "Yasoda". Produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Team Works, the film's music has been composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is set to release this Friday.

