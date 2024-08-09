Samantha’s post after Naga Chaitanya engagement with Sobhita goes viral

Shortly after Naga Chaitanya’s engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala was confirmed, netizens flocked to the Instagram account of his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, anticipating a response. However, Samantha, known for her active social media presence, surprised her followers by focusing on an entirely different topic. Just hours after the engagement news broke, she took to Instagram to celebrate India’s hockey team, who secured a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her post highlighted the team’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Spain, which earned India a place on the podium. Samantha also shared another post congratulating Neeraj Chopra on his achievements.





The engagement of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, which had been rumored for over a year, was officially confirmed on August 8 in a private ceremony at Chaitanya’s residence. The announcement was made by Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, who expressed his joy and love for the couple on social media. The news was met with warm wishes from fans and well-wishers, who flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

In the midst of these developments, fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media, urging Naga Chaitanya to delete an old photo from the promotions of Majili that featured Samantha. Although Chaitanya had previously removed most of his pictures with Samantha following their split, this particular photo, captioned “Throwback… Mrs. and the girlfriend,” had escaped the purge, sparking renewed interest and requests from Samantha's loyal supporters.