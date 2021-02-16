After Yash’s KGF, Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru In The Line Of Fire Over Cigarette Scene

It should be remembered that movies are not just for entertainment's sake. It is a powerful medium and has many social responsibilities to fulfill. Movies should talk about what is wrong and what is right to the society and create awareness among people. There are many examples of people emulating values after getting inspired by movies.

After watching Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar's super-duper movie "Bangarada Manushya", several people got inspired by the movie. They went back to their villages after leaving the city and started cultivating their lands. Several siblings who had parted their ways reunited with their families. Likewise, after watching auto raja Shankar Nag's movie "Saangliyaana", the police fraternity woke up to discharge their duties properly. But some movies have the motto to give only pure entertainment by giving unwanted content which is not accepted by the society.

In this regard, we may recall that in the trailer of the movie "KGF chapter 2" the health department of Karnataka had objected to the lighting of cigarettes by the protagonist Yash. In connection with this Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar had appealed to all the actors to set a good example for their followers by avoiding such scenes in the movies.

Now, it seems it is the turn of the latest film "Pogaru" where we can see a person fires up his hand and Dhruva Sarja lights his cigarette using that fire. Though the makers display statutory warning stating that smoking is injurious to health, people are of the opinion that this scene could have been avoided. Since the actors have not taken minister's advice seriously it remains to be seen if the health department will take up the issue with proper measures.