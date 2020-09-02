Drug Link To Sandalwood A Black Mark On Karnataka: Darshan

Challenging star Darshan has expressed his displeasure about the buzz that is doing the rounds in sandalwood regarding drug mafia.



Some of the accused, whom police have detained in this connection have revealed some names from Chandanavana and the investigation to get deep into the details of the case, is still in progress.

The senior Kannada actor while speaking to the media, has appealed not to give room for speculations. "Now that the case is in the hands of police, names of the people who are involved will come out and where is the need to point fingers at that actor or this actor? In a class room, one student comes first and a few others score zero marks. But that doesn't mean the whole class is zero," says the actor.

Indirectly reacting to the controversy sparked by Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh over Chieanjeevi's D boss said that he doesn't like to comment about an actor who died recently and whose postmortem was not conducted. Ir is known that Lankesh has disclosed some names of the people who are in this racket to CCB.

Darshan also urged people to wait to see the outcome of police investigation. While expressing unhappiness about speculations regarding Chiranjeevi Sarja who recently died, the actor said that the actor died three months ago and we do not know where is he now.

Is ir possible to bring and prosecute him in the case he is proved guilty? He also said that his parents have taught him not to speak ill of people who have died as we conduct their annual ceremony even if they were to be murderers.

The actor further went on to add that he has been in the industry for the past 26-27 years. Right from the days when he was a light boy and said that he has never came across anyone with such dealings like drugs and added that this has come as a black mark to the whole of Karnataka.