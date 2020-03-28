Kannada Actress Watching Shankar Nag's Malgudi Days To Kill Time

Coronavirus has confined everyone to their homes. No industry is functioning right now. While some professionals have been asked to work from home, film industry is one sector where that is not possible. So they have ample time at their disposal.

Bollywood actors are busy posting videos and even throwing the 21-challenge to their fans on spending the lockdown time productively. Deepika Padukone was seen cleaning her wardrobe while Suzaane Roshan was seen co-parenting her kids at ex-husband Hrithik's house. On the other hand, Katrina was seen cleaning dishes at her place while the fitness freaks of the industry were busy posting workout videos. In fact it got so much that director Farah Khan appealing to the Bollywood fraternity against posting workout videos.

Now, back south in Sandalwood, married couples like Yash and radhika are seen spending quality time with their kids. Meanwhile, Kannada actress Haripriya found her perfect past time too, We heard that she has been watching Shankar Nag's TV series Malgudi Days which is a classic. Isn't that cool? If you haven't seen Malgudi Days, go watch it now, it's a masterpiece. For kids, it's a major time pass.