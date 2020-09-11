Magalu Janaki Actress Big Screen Debut In Rishab Shetty's HERO

Kannada TV viewers who were disappointed after their favourite courtroom drama directed by TN Sitharam "Magalu Janaki' telecast was abruptly stopped, now have reason to cheer.

Ganavi Lakshman who had made an impact with her acting prowess in the sop is all set to make her big-screen debut. The movie titled "Hero" is directed by Bharath. The movie which has Rishab Shetty and Ganavi Lakshman in the lead roles also managed to complete the shooting of the soft movie in flat 40 days during the lockdown period with the minimum crew and maximum precautionary measures.

The first look and the title of the movie were released officially by the lead actor himself on his Twitter account. Have a look...

After watching the visuals of the movie completely, we felt that the title HERO rightly suits the content said Rishab whose first movie was "Bell Bottom". People usually think after hearing the title that the movie will have mass content but it's not the case, clarifies the actor on the genre of the movie.



This movie will have comedy in abundance and a few action scenes. The protagonist in this movie is very cranky and happy going, says Rishab. The character assigned to Ganavi Lakshman is also different. It will be a thrilling experience for the audience. The movie will be a complete entertainer comprising elements of Love, Thrill, Crime and comedy.

This movie can be added to the group of Comedy and action genre, says Rishab. After elaborating about the genre of the movie, HERO director Bharath further said that Rishab inspite of being a director himself was very supportive during the making of this project. He also said that the actor has paid full justice to the character that he created.

This definitely is great news for fans of Ganavi and Rishab Shetty who have been waiting with bated breath to see what the actors had to offer.

Meanwhile, speculation over the release of Rishab Shetty's HERO is a much talked about topic in film circles. While a few say that the makers might go in for a digital release others opine that since the movie will mark the debut of both the lead actors, it might not go the digital way. Let's wait and watch.