Official title poster of Bell Bottom sequel unveiled

Bengaluru: Riding on the massive box office success of 2019 crime comedy Bell Bottom, the makers are all set to make its sequel Bell Bottom 2, with the tagline 'Adventures of Detective Divakar. The official title poster of the sequel, starring Rishab Shetty, Hariprriya and Tanya Hope, was released on Wednesday by Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru. The first look poster claims that Rishab Shetty, as detective Divakar, is back to solve a challenging case of Chendoova (sunflower).



According to writer T.K. Dayanand, the second part would span bigger canvas and would be nothing short of thrill and suspense of Sean Connery-kind of Bond films that entertained generations of the audience. Detective Diwakar's character, played by Rishab Shetty will still have a local flavour. As the title indicates, Bell Bottom 2 like its first part is set in the 1980s. The film is about a constable who is detective at heart. He grows up watching James Bond films and reading detective novels, and dreams about becoming one himself.

The shoot of the film with the 1980s set, will take place in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and North Karnataka. It will be directed by Jayatheertha and produced by Santhosh Kumar KC under the banner Golden Horse Cinema. Except for Tanya, all the cast of the part one like Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Yogaraj Bhatand etc., play important roles in Bell Bottom 2 as well.

Music will be composed by B Ajaneesh B Lokanath and DOP Aravind Kashyap will handle cinematography.