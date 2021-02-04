Pavan Wadeyar's Raymo: One Song, 1.5 Crores And 20 Cameras

Sandalwood director Pavan Wadeyar has resumed the shoot of his directorial movie 'Raymo' has resumed after a long hiatus. The shooting which was stalled due to Coronavirus is entering into its last schedule.

A massive set has been erected at a vast ground at Ullala near Kengeri. The cost of installation is said to be about 1.5 crores. This rich set is designed by art director Guna Shekaran. The shooting pertains to the introduction song for the lead actor of this movie. Several cameras and cinematographers will be employed for this shoot with Vaidi taking lead of this team. Imran Sardaria is doing the choreography for this song. Ishan and Aashika Ranganath are the lead actors in the movie.

As both are good at dancing, Imran has composed a different style of dancing for the song. The songs composed by Arjun Janya are said to be melodious and is likely to create a magic. The team says that the songs will create some sensation among people of all languages across the country.

The team is planning to set a new trend in terms of direction, photography, art, dance, music and editing in this movie. But we hear no details about the release date of this movie. However, Pavan Wadeyar has said that the movie Raymo will arrive in theatres at the earliest after the shooting of the film wraps up.