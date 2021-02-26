Shanvi Shrivastava Bags Malayalam Movie With Nivin Pauly

Actress Shanvi Shrivastav who has succeeded in Kannada and Telugu industries is now stepping into Mollywood as a lead actress. She's all set to work with Malayalam actors Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali in a new movie. Hence the actor will be making her debut in Malayalam.

The movie is titled "Maha Veeryar" and the Muhurat of the film was held at Jaipur. The movie is being directed by Brid Shine, while Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali will be seen in lead roles in the movie. The actress,who has shared the photos of Muhurat on her Instagram, has stated that she always waits for the opportunity to exhibit her talent.

"Everyone looks up to the industry when they produce their movie. I am given this opportunity and I will not miss this under any circumstances," says Shanvi.

The actress who has spoken about this movie has said that she will be enacting as an 18 year old girl and adds that's all she can say at this stage. Shanvi is currently working in many kannada movies including "Kasturi Mahal".