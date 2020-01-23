Yash Surprise For Fans, It's Not KGF Chapter 2

Sandalwood actor Yash is called the Rocking Star for a reason. The actor is having a rocking time with celebrations both on and off-screen. His previous movie KGF Chapter 1 broke all records and went on to become the biggest hit in his career so much so that filmmakers of other industries sat up and took notice of the Kannada actor. Besides, KGF also made Yash a household name in other industries. He is now busy with the shoot of his next most ambitious film KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the first part. Expectations are riding high and makers are going all out to create another masterpiece. In fact, the word about the film has spread so far that director Prashanth Neel is flooded with offers from people from other industries for distribution rights. However, both actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel along with the producers have reached a consensus to not sell the rights yet till the film finishes the post-production works.

On the personal front, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit recently delivered a baby boy and the couple is busy playing doting parents to both their kids. Their daughter Ayra recently turned one and the couple threw a huge bash at an amusement ground in Bengaluru which was attended by the who's who from the Kannada film industry. Yash, in fact, shared a video and fans went gaga over the scale of celebrations.

Now, ever since Radhika gave birth to his second child, the couple hasn't posted a pic of the newborn. However, fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of the baby boy. Now, in a recent interview when asked when will Yash and Radhika reveal their child, Yash said that they had posted the first picture of their daughter Ayra after she turned 3 months. So, now it means Yash will post the first pic of his baby boy after he turns three which is a few weeks down the line. Wait for the surprise from Yash, guys.