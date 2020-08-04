Sanjay Dutt's Adheera Look in KGF Chapter 2 Inspired Or Copied?

KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most talked about movies on social media. So when the makers of the movie released the first look of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt from the movie, fans went berserk. Not only was there a phenomenal response but there were some adverse comments too. Now, if you are wondering why adverse, let me tell you.



By now, you must know about the controversy surrounding Sanjay Dutt's look in the movie KGF Chapter 2. Dutt plays a villain named Adheera and KGF director Prashanth Neel had revealed days ahead of the Hindi actor's birthday that his look from the movie is going to be brutal.

Now, the special day finally arrived and as promised, KGF 2 makers revealed Sanjay Dutt's look from the movie. The director had in fact written as the caption 'Adheera will be as brutal as the vikings'. Now, that was clue enough for fans to do a google search and find out what inspired Sanjay Dutt's look in the movie KGF Chapter 2.

Netizens started thinking aloud and talking about the movie saying the look of Sanjay Dutt's Adheera character in KGF 2 reminded them of Ragnar from Vikings. The resemblance is close and now, people can't help but point fingers at the makers calling the first look a copy.

Now, now. Let's know the difference. Prashant Neel had himself written vikings in Twitter when he shared the poster so it simply means he has already admitted that Adheera look has been inspired by the Vikings Character. So, now that should put an end to all controversies, yeah?

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the hugely successful multilingual movie KGF Chapter 1. The movie stars Sandalwood rocking star Yash, Shraddha Srinath, Ananthnag and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is slated for release on October 23, 2020, that is if the theatres open up by then. Stay tuned.