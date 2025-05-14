Saregama acquires The Paradise music rights for Rs 18 crore in industry-first deal

Music label Saregama has acquired the audio rights for the upcoming Telugu film The Paradise for ₹18 crore, marking an unprecedented figure for a Telugu-language film's soundtrack rights.

The film, directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Nani, has drawn attention following the commercial success of their earlier collaboration, Dasara. The teaser for The Paradise, recently released by the filmmakers, generated significant traction online, contributing to industry interest around the project.

The deal positions The Paradise as a major commercial venture even before its release. The project is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner and is being made on a large scale. With this agreement, The Paradise enters the market with a strong financial head start, signalling high expectations for its music and overall reception.