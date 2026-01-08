Sayani Gupta shares fun beachside moments with Maanvi Gagroo during shoot

Mumbai: Actress Sayani Gupta gave fans a candid glimpse into a fun-filled and focused photoshoot morning with her Four More Shots Please! co-star Maanvi Gagroo. Sharing moments from their beachside shoot, Sayani spoke about the unspoken rules that come with posing for the camera while also enjoying the company of a close friend.

Taking to Instagram, Sayani posted a series of photographs featuring herself and Maanvi dressed in swimsuits against the scenic beach backdrop. Describing the experience as a “glorious morning”, the actress also playfully confessed how adorable Maanvi looked during the shoot.

“Just two girls doing a photo shoot & a conversation while remembering to not fall flat, catch light, suck in stomach & give their ‘same’ better profile. Always a blast with @maanvigagroo What a glorious morning this was. I wanted to eat this cutie up cause she was looking soooo cute! @4moreshotspls,” Sayani wrote as the caption.

The post struck a chord with fans, who loved the natural chemistry between the two actresses and their honest take on the realities of photoshoots. Sayani and Maanvi have previously shared screen space in the popular Amazon Prime series Four More Shots Please!, which follows the lives of four unapologetically flawed women as they navigate love, careers, friendships and personal struggles in millennial Mumbai. The show also stars Bani J and Kirti Kulhari.

Sayani is currently riding high on the success of the final season of Four More Shots Please! and her much-awaited appearance in Delhi Crime Season 3. The Netflix series, led by Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, is widely acclaimed for its realistic portrayal of police investigations, emotional depth and the systemic challenges within India’s law enforcement. The show has also won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

Meanwhile, Maanvi Gagroo was last seen on the big screen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The film, a spiritual successor to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, centres on a gay couple’s struggle to gain acceptance from their family and society.