Secunderabad: Actress Keerthi Bhat inaugurates Weavez and Krafts expo

Actress and “Bigg Boss 6” Fame Keerthi Bhat inaugurated a 8-day “Kruti Weavez and Krafts” exhibition at Sri Rajarajeswari gardens, Near Diamond point, Secunderabad.

On the occasion Actress Keerthi said, “Platforms such as this are required to reach out to women looking for well-designed hand-woven silk wear & cotton exclusive home textile, which can see the blend of different styles and concepts of silk handloom creations coming together under one roof.”

“The intension of the organization is to make accessible and attain the products directly to the customers, without the mediator to the weavers and artisans,” organiser Srilatha said.

The expo will be on till 30th July 2023. The collection has Karnataka Arini silk, Telangana Gadwal silk, Andhra Pradesh Uppada silk, Uttar Pradesh Banarasi silk, West Bengal Kantha silk, Rajasthan Kota silk, Madhya Pradesh Chenderi silk, Orissa Ikat silk, Jammu and Kashmir Chinon silk sarees, Maharashtra Paithani silk, Chhattisgarh Kosa silk, Bihar Tussar silk and Handloom Silk Cotton, Silk Blends & Stoles, Silk Shawls, Silk Fabrics, Furnishings and much many more products throughout India in the Exposition.

Alongside, Hand Block Print Saris, Suit & Silk Bed Covers, Designer dress materials & Border, Lazes, Kurtis, Hand Woven Matka & Assam Muga Fabrics, Apoorva Silk Saris, Baluchari, Dhaka Masli, Gicha Saris, Boutique Saris, Kantha, Zordoshi, Lucknow Chikan Work, Bhagalpur suits, Printed Silk Saris, Banarasi, Maheswari, Mulberry silk with temple border, Banaras Jamdani, Hand-woven saris on display.