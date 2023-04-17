Shaakuntalam Fails to Draw Audience to Theatres on Day 3, Box Office Collection Disappoints

Shaakuntalam, a high-budget film featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead actress, was released in theatres on April 14. The movie is based on the epic love story of Shakuntala, the daughter of sage Vishwamitra and Apsara Menaka, as portrayed in Kalidasa's Sanskrit play, Abhijnana Shakuntalam. Despite the impressive visuals and compelling storyline, the film failed to attract a large audience to theatres.

In terms of box office collections, early reports indicate that the movie earned only about Rs. 2 crore on its third day of release. Shaakuntalam was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and earned nearly Rs. 5 crore on its first day and 1.5 crore on its second day. There was a slight increase in earnings on day three, with an additional Rs. 50 lakh added to the overall collection. The movie's total collection in the first three days is estimated to be around Rs. 8.5-9 crore.

The film was written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar, known for his previous work on Rudhramadevi. It is a mythological play produced by Neelima Guna's Gunaa Teamworks, with Sri Venkateswara Creations handling distribution. Samantha stars as Shakuntala, with Dev Mohan playing the role of Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, and other supporting actors including Mohan Babu and Jisshu Sengupta.