Shaktimaan Returns in New Audio Series on Pocket FM

Shaktimaan, the iconic superhero figure from Indian television of the 1990s, is making a comeback — this time through audio. Pocket FM has announced the launch of an exclusive audio series that reintroduces Shaktimaan to a modern audience. The series features the original actor, Mukesh Khanna, reprising his role in a voice format.

The new audio adaptation by Pocket FM is designed to appeal to both long-time fans and a younger generation more attuned to digital storytelling platforms. The platform has partnered with Khanna, also the founder of Bheeshma International, to produce a set of original stories centered around Shaktimaan, aiming to bridge generational gaps through immersive audio content.

"Shaktimaan is not just a fictional character but a sentiment that many still carry," said Khanna. "This initiative allows me to engage with audiences in a new format. Pocket FM provides an extensive platform that reaches across India, making it possible to deliver these new adventures and values of Shaktimaan in a manner relevant to current times."

Pocket FM is positioning the project as part of a broader strategy to build a leading audio-first library in genres such as sci-fi, mythology, fantasy, and adventure. The company aims to create high-engagement narratives and expand its listener base by reviving known intellectual properties in audio format.

"The revival of Shaktimaan in audio is a landmark initiative," said Rohan Nayak, CEO and Co-Founder of Pocket FM. "This series represents our commitment to innovation in storytelling. Collaborating with Mukesh Khanna helps us connect with diverse audiences and reinforces our push toward creating India’s richest audio content library. The goal is to make audio fiction a mainstream medium."

The audio series introduces an entirely new storyline, designed to both honor the legacy of Shaktimaan and explore new thematic elements. It is crafted for audiences familiar with the original series as well as first-time listeners, using modern narrative techniques that align with today’s audio consumption habits.