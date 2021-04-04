Shankar charges a bomb for Indian 2

South Indian filmmaker Shankar is currently busy working on an exciting film starring Ram Charan in the lead role. Shankar put his film Indian 2 on hold for this film. Apparently, Lyca Productions approached Madras High Court against director Shankar that he is not working on their project.



The Madras High Court postponed the case to 15th of this month. Lyca Productions argues that the director has spent 180 Cr already on the movie. The makers claimed that they are ready to spend 50 more crores on the project. They also revealed that 40 Cr is the remuneration to the director which they are ready to release.



The producers requested the court to direct the director to complete the shoot of their project before he goes on to work for Ram Charan's film. It clearly reveals that Shankar is getting paid a bomb for the project. Let us hope that the issue gets solved soon.

