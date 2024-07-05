Live
‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ review: A tale of women navigating life’s complexities
"Sharmajee Ki Beti," written and directed by Tahira Kashyap, is a refreshing cinematic exploration of women's lives and struggles. The film centers around three women—Jyoti (Sakshi Tanwar), Kiran (Divya Dutta), and Tanvi (Saiyami Kher)—and two girls—Swati (Vanshika Taparia) and Gurveen (Arista Mehta)—all sharing the common surname 'Sharma' and navigating their unique life challenges.
Jyoti struggles to make ends meet in an expensive city, while her daughter Swati anxiously awaits her first period, symbolizing her rush to grow up. Kiran, dealing with loneliness after moving to a big city to mend her marriage, finds solace in art as her daughter Gurveen grapples with her sexuality. Tanvi, a passionate cricketer, faces pressure from her actor boyfriend to conform to traditional feminine roles. These women, caught in the whirlwind of their circumstances, seek freedom, validation, and a semblance of order in their chaotic lives.
Kashyap's narrative is a tender portrayal of womanhood, emphasizing silent rebellion and the unspoken bond of sisterhood. The film's strength lies in its authenticity, drawing from lived experiences rather than mere research. Kashyap presents men not as adversaries but as allies, sharing duties and supporting the women's journeys. The characters' struggles and guilt over prioritizing themselves are palpable, adding depth to the storyline.
However, the film falters in its exploration of these characters' depths. With a runtime of under two hours, the stories feel touched upon but not fully delved into, leaving the viewer wanting more. The women, although crossing paths, never form the expected bond of sisterhood, making the narrative feel somewhat incomplete. Additionally, some dialogues and scenarios, particularly involving the teenage girls, seem unrealistic and out of place. Despite these shortcomings, "Sharmajee Ki Beti" offers an earnest portrayal of the complexities of being a woman in a bustling city. It balances subtlety and drama, providing a heartfelt look at women's lives, albeit with some narrative gaps. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film is a glass-half-full experience that still shines with its honest storytelling.