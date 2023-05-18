Live
Sharwanand, Rakshitha to get married on June 3rd
Telugu Hero Sharwanand is set to marry his fiancé Rakshita in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Wedding invitation is out and is said to be a grand affair of two days. The Mehendi function will be celebrated on June 2ndand the next day, the ‘Pelli Koduku function’ will be held. On the same day (June 3rd), they are set to tie the knot at the Leela Palace in Jaipur. The ceremony begins from 11 PM. Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshita in January. The couple exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony, that was attended by their close friends and family, in Hyderabad. It will be a royal and majestic ceremonial, with the pre-wedding and wedding celebrations taking place in an outstanding fashion.
