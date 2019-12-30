Shivarajkumar Chief Guest At Duniya Vijay's Salaga Audio Launch

The shooting of Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay's next titled Salaga is progressing at a rapid pace. The film will see Duniya Vijay donning the director's hat as well as play the lead actor's role. The film has raised a lot of expectations and the hype just got bigger.

As per reports, Salaga makers have locked January 6 to release the audio of the movie. And the chief guest to do the honours will be none other than Hattrick hero Shivarajkumar. Yes. Shivanna will be the chief guest at Duniya Vijay's Salaga audio launch function.

The production of Salaga is nearing completion. The crew recently shot the climax scene during the famous Kadlekayi parshe (peanut mela) at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru.

Salaga will be Duniya Vijay's directorial debut and star Dolly Dhananjay, Sanjana Anand and Sudhi in important roles. The film is being bankrolled by Tagaru fame KP Srikanth under the Venus Entertainment banner. Charan Raj has scored the music for Duniya Vijay's Salaga. The unit is happy with the way the movie has shaped up and the post production works will begin soon.

If Shivarajkumar is releasing the audio of the movie, it's a huge endorsement and we are sure it will give Salaga good publicity.

Shivanna fans are thrilled about the news and now waiting to catch a glimpse of their icon on the day of Salaga audio launch. We will soon be back with more details on Salaga. Stay tuned.