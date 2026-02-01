Shooting concludes for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, cast and crew celebrate wrap

Mumbai: The shooting for the much-awaited film adaptation of the blockbuster web series Mirzapur has officially wrapped up, sending fans of the gritty crime drama into a frenzy of excitement.

Marking the occasion, actress Shweta Tripathi took to social media to announce the completion of the shoot. She shared a picture of the clapperboard that read, “Mirzapur: The Film Wrapped,” confirming that filming for the cinematic version of the popular franchise has come to an end.

Shweta, who reprises her much-loved role of Golu Gupta, also posted a group photograph featuring the entire cast and crew. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “It’s a wrap Mirzapur: The Movie,” as the team came together to celebrate the milestone.

Over the past few weeks, several members of the film’s core team have been sharing behind-the-scenes updates from the sets, further fuelling anticipation around the project, which already enjoys a massive fan following due to the success of the original series.

Speaking earlier about her character, Shweta reflected on the impact Golu Gupta has had on her journey as an actor. She said the character has given her a voice, strength and an identity for which she will always remain grateful. According to her, the role has significantly influenced how audiences perceive her and has also shaped the kind of stories and roles that have come her way.

Expressing her excitement about bringing the Mirzapur universe to the big screen, Shweta said that the overwhelming love for the world and its characters makes the experience both exciting and fulfilling. She added that reuniting with the cast, especially Ali Fazal, whom she described as family, and stepping back into Golu’s shoes felt like coming home — albeit with a new energy and a much larger scale. She concluded by saying she cannot wait for audiences to experience this new chapter of Mirzapur in cinemas.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie reunites the original cast of the series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

In addition to the familiar faces, the film will also introduce new characters to the Mirzapur universe, with actors such as Sonal Chauhan, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan joining the ensemble.