Siddharth’s Bilingual ‘Takkar’ Movie Trailer Will Be Out On This Date…

Tollywood’s ace actor Siddharth was last seen in Maha Samudram movie. After a long gap, his career has got the right momentum and now, he is busy with a couple of interesting movies. He is part of Kamal Haasan’s most-awaited movie Indian 2 and along with them, he is also having Chihtha and Test movies in his kitty. Well, his upcoming movie Takkar is all ready to hit the big screens on 9th June. So, as the release date is nearing, the makers announced the trailer launch date…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “lockbuster Trailer of #Takkar From May 21st Starring #Siddharth Directed by @Karthik_G_Krish #TakkarFromJune9 @AAArtsOfficial @itsdivyanshak @PassionStudios_ @nivaskprasanna @editorgowtham @thinkmusicindia”.

The trailer of this love tale will be out on 21st May, 2023…

Siddharth is seen in a modish appeal in this poster with the backdrop of a luxury car. Already the teaser and two singles from this movie are unveiled and thus, the trailer also has many expectations on it. Going with the plot, it showcases how a poor boy and rich girl fall in love but have different thoughts when it comes to wedding.

Being a bilingual movie, Takkar has an ensemble cast of Abimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth and RJ Vigneshkanth. This movie is directed by Karthik G Krish and produced by T G Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. Divyansha of Majili and Ramarao on Duty fame is the lead actress of this movie.

Takkar will hit the theatres on 9th June, 2023…