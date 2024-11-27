Live
Singham Again Box Office Performance: Short of ₹1000 Crore Milestone
Singham Again becomes the highest-grossing film in the Cop Universe but falls short of the ₹1000 crore target. Discover how it compares to previous films in the Cop Universe and its earnings after 25 days.
While Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again has entered the final stages of its lifetime run at the box office, the film still generates good numbers daily. However, it is the inflated budget that is not helping to achieve its target.
The film's collections now stand at 267.65 crore, after 25 days, and on the 25th day, Ajay Devgan's film earned 0.65 crore. On 24th day, Singham collected 1.95 crore.
Notably, the film turned out to be the highest-grossing Cop Universe film and the highest-grossing film in Rohit Shetty’s career. Singham Again also surpassed Rohit's previous best – Simmba’s 240 crore.
Singham Again might be the highest-grossing Cop Universe film but it has still failed to bring the most important and glorious milestone for the Cop Universe box office. The film was supposed to lead Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe to a total of 1000 crore box office cumulative with five films, but it is currently short on a massive 56.08 crore.
It would be impossible for Ajay Devgn to bring this glory, and he would clearly fail to achieve this giant target since the film is already breathing its last at the box office and approaching the finish line.
Currently, with Singham Again’s 25-day of 267.65 crore, the Cop Universe box office stands at a total of 943.92 crore with five films.
Here is the breakdown of the Cop Universe box office, which stands at 943.92 crore in total!
- Singham (2011): 100 crore
- Singham Returns (2014): 141 crore
- Simmba (2018): 240.22 crore
- Sooryavanshi (2021): 195.04 crore
- Singham Again (2024): 267.65 crore (25-day total)