Social media influencer Soumya Shetty arrest: The actress kept behind the bars in gold theft case

Vizag City police have arrested popular social media influencer Soumya Shetty on charges related to a gold theft case. The arrest comes following a complaint filed by a retired government employee, Prasad Babu, who reported the theft of 150 tolas of gold ornaments.

Soumya Shetty, known for her presence on social media platforms, was allegedly a frequent visitor to Prasad Babu's house to meet his daughter, Maunika. It is reported that Soumya took advantage of her visits to observe the valuables in the house. Allegedly, she entered the bedroom through the bathroom multiple times, making off with gold ornaments.





The theft came to light when Maunika's family members discovered the missing gold upon returning from a wedding. Using fingerprints and CCTV footage from the flat, the police investigated the matter and questioned eleven individuals, including Soumya Shetty.



Following the investigation, the Vizag police arrested Soumya Shetty and registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case. It is reported that Soumya had planned to visit Goa after executing the gold theft. During the investigation, the police recovered 74 grams of stolen gold.





According to reports, Soumya Shetty confessed to her involvement in the gold theft. However, she allegedly claimed she couldn't return the remaining stolen gold and, disturbingly, threatened to end her own life. The police are likely to conduct further inquiries into the case to gather more details about the incident and Soumya Shetty's motivations.







