‘Son of Sardaar 2’ gears up for grand release with vibrant BTS video and title track launch

With its theatrical release just weeks away, Son of Sardaar 2 is generating massive buzz—and the latest behind-the-scenes (BTS) video has only amplified the excitement. Shared by Devgn Films, the vibrant footage offers fans an inside look at the making of the film’s energetic title track, bursting with bhangra beats, colorful costumes, and unstoppable energy. The caption, “Behind the swag, behind the dhol, behind the madness!” perfectly sums up the joyful chaos that defines this spirited sequel.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Son of Sardaar 2 carries forward the legacy of the 2012 blockbuster Son of Sardaar. This time, the film brings together a powerhouse ensemble including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The chemistry among the cast is palpable in the BTS video, which features grand sets, bhangra-infused choreography, and plenty of off-screen laughter—capturing the heart and humor that fans expect.

The BTS video drop coincided with the release of the film’s title track on July 1. Composed by Jaani, Harsh Upadhyay, and Sunny Vik, the song is a lively celebration of Punjabi culture blended with contemporary flair. It encapsulates the film’s festive tone and offers a glimpse of the high-octane entertainment in store.

Shot across picturesque locations in Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh, Son of Sardaar 2 is setting its sights higher with a bigger scale and broader cultural appeal. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 25, 2025. With the #SardaarIsBack hashtag trending, fans are bracing for a joyous, laughter-filled cinematic ride—one that aims not just to revisit a hit, but redefine it.