Sreeleela Sparks Dating Rumors After Spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai

There are very few who don’t know this name. Sreeleela entered the Telugu film industry with the film Pelli Sandadi and quickly gained recognition. However, just a few months ago, after a series of flops, many thought her career was over. But she made a huge comeback with the song 'Kissik' from the recently released Pushpa 2. After the success of this song, people have started calling her 'Kissik Leela' instead of Sreeleela.

Meanwhile, a piece of news related to Sreeleela is currently trending online. Rumors are circulating that she is dating a Bollywood actor.

Recently, Sreeleela was spotted in Mumbai with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, at a restaurant. After coming out from the restaurant, the two posed for the media. Photos and videos of this meeting have gone viral, causing people to speculate about their relationship.

However, sources from the film industry claim that Sreeleela was in Mumbai for work and met Ibrahim by chance. There is reportedly no relationship beyond that. It is also known that Ibrahim Khan is making his debut in Bollywood, and Sreeleela has been cast as an actress in his film. The two are said to have met to discuss this project.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela is currently acting in Robin Hood with Nithiin and Ustad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan. She is also playing the female lead in the RT75 project.