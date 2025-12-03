Sri Venkateswara Creations quashes rumours on its upcoming projects

Producer Dil Raju’s banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), has issued a clear clarification amid persistent rumours surrounding its upcoming film projects. The production house stated that the circulating reports are “entirely baseless” and stressed that several outdated speculations are being wrongly associated with their current developments.

In an official statement, SVC affirmed that its only ongoing major project is a film featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead, directed by Anees Bazmee. The team confirmed that the project is currently in the pre-production stage, with further details to be announced at the appropriate time.

The production house also urged the media to avoid drawing conclusions based on unverified information. “We humbly request members of the media to refrain from circulating speculative reports without confirmation from our end,” the statement added.

With this clarification, SVC aims to put an end to unnecessary speculation and ensure that accurate information reaches audiences directly from the source.