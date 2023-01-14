SS Rajamouli Meets His God Steven Spielberg And Shared The Pics On Social Media

Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is now a Pan-World director as his recent blockbuster RRR is making him own that great recognition from all corners of the world. The movie recently bagged the most prestigious 'Golden Globe Award 2023' in the 'Best Original Song' category for the "Naatu Naatu…" song. This epic blockbuster is still running successfully in many countries especially when it comes to America, it is receiving loads and loads of love from movie buffs.

SS Rajamouli attended the prestigious Golden Globe Awards event along with his wife, brother MM Keeravani and the lead actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR along with Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda. Well, the team are also attending many more event in Los Angeles and in one such event, Rajamouli met his God Steven Spielberg.

The ace filmmaker shared the pics on his Twitter page and shared his happiness with all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "I just met GOD!!!"

In the pics, Rajamouli is all surprised and shocked as he met his God Spielberg. Even MM Keeravani is also there in the pic and the trio are seen in all smiles posing for the cams.

Keeravani also shared a pic and is all happy as Spielberg uttered Naatu Naatu... "And I couldn't believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu".

The makers of the RRR movie also shared a special video of MM Keeravani's interview with the anchor. He doled out that last December his mother passed away and the last good news that she knew was that he is nominated for Golden Globe awards. It made him very happy. When she asked him about his next project, he said about teaming up with Mahesh Babu and his brother Rajamouli for one more time.

Well, next in the race is the Oscars award, so we hope that the team will bring another prestigious award to the country…