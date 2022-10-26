SS Rajamouli’s RRR Movie Bagged Prestigious ‘The Best International Film’ Award At Saturn Awards 2022

It is all known that the Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR is still creating records… Recently, the makers sent their entries to Oscars 2023 in various categories and raised the expectations on bagging the prestigious award. Now, the movie has been released in China and Japan and the lead actors also promoted the movie by visiting Japan. Off late, this movie bagged the prestigious Saturn Award 2022 in the 'Best International Film' category…

The official page of Saturn Awards has the video of SS Rajamouli acceptance speech…

SS Rajamouli also said, "I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We're super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I wish I was there in person, but due to my prior commitments related to RRR promotions in Japan, unfortunately I am not able to attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time. Have fun, Namaste".

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!

Here is the complete list of winners… Take a look!

Best Superhero Film

• Spider-Man: No Way Home - Winner

• The Batman

• Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

• The Suicide Squad

• Thor: Love and Thunder

Best Science Fiction Film

• Nope - Winner

• Crimes of the Future

• Dune

• Free Guy

• Godzilla vs. Kong

• Jurassic World Dominion

Best Fantasy Film

• Everything Everywhere All at Once - Winner

• Cruella

• Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

• Ghostbusters: Afterlife

• The Green Knight

• The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Horror Film

• The Black Phone - Winner

• Last Night in Soho

• The Night House

• A Quiet Place Part II

• Scream

• X

Best Action/Adventure Film

• Top Gun: Maverick - Winner

• Death on the Nile

• F9

• No Time to Die

• RRR

• West Side Story

Best Thriller Film

• Nightmare Alley - Winner

• Ambulance

• The Northman

• Old

• The Outfit

• Pig

Best Animated Film

• Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Winner

• The Addams Family 2

• Encanto

• Lightyear

• Luca

• Minions: The Rise of Gru

Best International Film

• RRR - Winner

• Downton Abbey: A New Era

• Eiffel

• I'm Your Man

• Riders of Justice

• Silent Night

Best Film Direction

• Matt Reeves – The Batman - Winner

• Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

• Joseph Kosinski – Top Gun: Maverick

• Jordan Peele – Nope

• S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

• Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

• Jon Watts – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Film Writing

• Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan – Nightmare Alley - Winner

• Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill – The Black Phone

• Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers – Spider-Man: No Way Home

• Jordan Peele – Nope

• Matt Reeves and Peter Craig – The Batman

• James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick – Scream

Best Actor In A Film

• Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell - Winner

• Timothée Chalamet – Dune as Paul Atreides

• Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad as Robert DuBois / Bloodsport

• Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

• Daniel Kaluuya – Nope as Otis "OJ" Haywood Jr.

• Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Shaun / Xu Shang-Chi

• Robert Pattinson – The Batman as Bruce Wayne / The Batman

Best Actress In A Film

• Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang - Winner

• Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley as Dr. Lilith Ritter

• Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place Part II as Evelyn Abbott

• Zoë Kravitz – The Batman as Selina Kyle / Catwoman

• Keke Palmer – Nope as Emerald "Em" Haywood

• Emma Stone – Cruella as Estella / Cruella

• Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home as MJ

Best Supporting Actor In A Film

• Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang - Winner

• Paul Dano – The Batman as Edward Nashton / The Riddler

• Colin Farrell – The Batman as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / The Penguin

• Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone as The Grabber

• Richard Jenkins – Nightmare Alley as Ezra Grindle

• Alfred Molina – Spider-Man: No Way Home as Dr. Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus

• Benedict Wong – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Wong

Best Supporting Actress In A Film

• Awkwafina – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Katy Chen (Chen Ruiwen) - Winner

• Jodie Comer – Free Guy as Millie Rusk

• Carrie Coon – Ghostbusters: Afterlife as Callie Spengler

• Viola Davis – The Suicide Squad as Amanda Waller

• Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki

• Diana Rigg – Last Night in Soho as Ms Collins (posthumous)

• Marisa Tomei – Spider-Man: No Way Home as May Parker

Best Younger Actor In A Film

• Finn Wolfhard – Ghostbusters: Afterlife as Trevor Spengler - Winner

• Noah Jupe – A Quiet Place Part II as Marcus Abbott

• Madeleine McGraw – The Black Phone as Gwendolyn "Gwen" Blake

• Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II as Regan Abbott

• Mason Thames – The Black Phone as Finney Blake

• Jacob Tremblay – Luca as Luca Paguro

Best Film Editing

• Jeffrey Ford and Leigh Folsom Boyd – Spider-Man: No Way Home - Winner

• Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

• William Hoy and Tyler Nelson – The Batman

• Cam McLauchlin – Nightmare Alley

• Nicholas Monsour – Nope

• Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Pietro Scalia, Doug Brandt, and Calvin Wimmer – Ambulance

Best Music In A Film

• Michael Abels – Nope - Winner

• Nicholas Britell – Cruella

• Danny Elfman – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Michael Giacchino – The Batman

• Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

• Howard Shore – Crimes of the Future

• Joel P. West – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Film Production Designer

• Sue Chan – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Winner

• James Chinlund – The Batman

• Fiona Crombie – Cruella

• Tamara Deverell – Nightmare Alley

• Jason Kisvarday – Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Marcus Rowland – Last Night in Soho

• Patrice Vermette – Dune

Best Film Costume Design

• Kym Barrett – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Winner

• Jenny Beavan – Cruella

• Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, and Glyn Dillon – The Batman

• Bob Morgan and Jacqueline West – Dune

• Mayes C. Rubeo – Thor: Love and Thunder

• Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

• Sammy Sheldon – Eternals

Best Make-Up In A Film

• Love Larson, Donald Mowat, and Eva von Bahr – Dune - Winner

• Ozzy Alvarez, Victoria Down, Kevin Kirkpatrick, and Justin Raleigh – Army of the Dead

• Alexandra Anger, Monica Pavez, and Evi Zafiropoulou – Crimes of the Future

• Naomi Donne and Mike Marino – The Batman

• Greg Funk, Brian Sipe, and Heba Thorisdottir – The Suicide Squad

• Mike Hill, Jo-Ann MacNeil, and Megan Many – Nightmare Alley

• Adam Johansen and Matteo Silvi – Thor: Love and Thunder

Best Film Special/ Visual Effects

• Jorundur Rafn Arnarson, Joe Letteri, and Erik Winquist – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Winner

• Sheena Duggal and Alessandro Ongaro – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

• Scott Edelstein, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick, and Chris Waegner – Spider-Man: No Way Home

• Joe Farrell, Dan Oliver, Christopher Townsend, and Sean Noel Walker – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

• Scott R. Fisher and Ryan Tudhope – Top Gun: Maverick

• Kevin Andrew Smith – Godzilla vs. Kong

• David Vickery – Jurassic World Dominion

Best Independent Film

• Dual - Winner

• Alice

• Dream Horse

• Gold

• Mass

• Watcher

Congratulations to all the winners…