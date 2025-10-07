  • Menu
SS Thaman Meets Sachin Tendulkar on Plane: See Pic Inside

Thaman had a quality conversation with Sachin during his journey from Dallas to Dubai.

Tollwood rockstar music director SS Thaman met cricket idol Sachin Tendulkar recently on a plane.

He had a quality conversation with Sachin during his journey from Dallas to Dubai.

During his conversation, he also showed some of the CCL match clips to the former batsman.

Thaman further added that Sachin praised him, saying that he has some great bat speed.

Interestingly, he also said that he may soon work with the Mumbaikar.

The composer took to X to share his happiness of meeting the legendary batsman.




