Sudheer Babu launches intense teaser of ‘Police Vari Heccharika’

Renowned actor Sudheer Babu officially launched the teaser of the upcoming film Police Vari Heccharika at a special event held at his office. Helmed by director Babji, known for his socially conscious storytelling, the film is bankrolled by debut producer Belli Janardhan under the Thulika Tanishk Creations banner.

Starring Sunny Akhil in the lead, Police Vari Heccharika features a compelling ensemble supported by the technical expertise of cinematographers Kishan Sagar and Nalini Kanth, editor Shiva Sharvani, and music composer Gajwel Venu.

Sudheer Babu, speaking at the event, praised the director’s legacy and the film’s promising visuals: “Babji shares a strong bond with my father-in-law, the legendary Superstar Krishna garu. He’s well respected among Krishna garu’s admirers. The teaser leaves a strong impact—it’s rich, intense, and sets the tone for a meaningful film.”

Producer Belli Janardhan expressed his gratitude for the industry’s support:“ As a first-time producer, the encouragement we’ve received—from title unveilings to teaser launches—is deeply motivating. Having Sudheer Babu launch our teaser is a proud moment.”

Lead actor Sunny Akhil offered insight into his unconventional role:“I’m not your typical cinematic hero in this film. I play a young man affected by social injustice, which drives him to the edge mentally. It’s a raw, emotional, and layered character that tested me as an actor.”

With its gripping teaser and socially relevant theme, Police Vari Heccharika has started generating significant buzz. The film promises to blend compelling performances with a strong social message, making it a project to watch out for.