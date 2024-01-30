Suhas shares his excitement about ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’

Suhas, the promising young actor of Telugu cinema, has been making waves with his outstanding performances in films like 'Colour Photo' and 'Writer Padmabhushan'. Now, he is gearing up to entertain the audience with his upcoming film, "Ambajipeta Marriage Band." Produced jointly by GA2 Pictures and director Venkatesh Maha's Mahayana Motion Pictures, the film also comes under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. Directed by DushyanthKatikineni, the film features Shivani Nagaram in the female lead role, with Saranya Pradeep, Nithin, Goparaju Ramana, Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari playing other pivotal roles. After completing all pre-release activities, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 2nd.

In a recent discussion with Hans India, Suhas shared his excitement about the film, expressing his belief in its success. He talked about the rigorous preparation he underwent for his role, including learning to play in a band, shaving his head twice, and dedicating himself to understanding the nuances of the script. Suhas mentioned that the story revolves around events during the birthdays of the lead characters, portrayed by himself and Shivani Nagaram. He emphasized that while the movie touches upon the topic of caste, the main theme revolves around breaking down barriers created by ego between people.

Reflecting on the shooting experience, Suhas spoke fondly of the warmth and hospitality shown by the local people in Amalapuram, where a significant portion of the film was shot. He also expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement received from the film industry, including positive feedback from renowned producer Allu Aravind. Suhas praised his co-stars, especially Shivani Nagaram, predicting that her performance in the film would earn her significant recognition.

Suhas acknowledged the pressure associated with being the lead actor and expressed his nervousness about the film's release, particularly when it's said that he carries the film on his shoulders. However, he is confident in the film's success, citing positive responses during premieres as crucial indicators of audience reception.

Speaking about his career choices, Suhas mentioned his preference for selecting concepts that are new and different from his previous projects. He expressed a desire to be known as an actor rather than just a hero and emphasized his focus on delivering diverse and impactful performances. Suhas also provided insights into his upcoming projects, including a film with Sandeep, who is planning a movie sequel to 'Colour Photo,' and other projects like 'Prasannavadanam' and 'Cable Reddy.'

As Suhas eagerly awaits the release of "Ambajipeta Marriage Band," he remains optimistic about the audience's response, hoping that the film will be well-received for its emotional depth and engaging narrative.