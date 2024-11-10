Sumanth Prabhas next as a lead actor gets a grand launch

After making a remarkable debut with Mem Famous, actor-director Sumanth Prabhas has officially announced his next project as a lead actor. This new film is the first production under Red Puppet Productions and marks the directorial debut of Subash Chandra, known for his popular short films with MR. Productions.

The movie was launched in a grand ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios, with several industry heavyweights attending to support the young team. Actor Sree Vishnu gave the first clap, while Suresh Babu switched on the camera. Notable directors like Srikanth Odela, Shouryuv, and Mahesh Babu P directed the first shot, and the script was formally handed over by Allu Aravind. Suniel Narang also made a special appearance, blessing the team.

Sumanth Prabhas, who received critical acclaim for his debut, took his time selecting a new script. He reportedly listened to over 85 stories before choosing this project, highlighting his dedication to finding the perfect fit. Initially considering writing and directing his own film, he finally decided on Subash Chandra’s story, which resonated with him.

The film features Nidhi Pradeep in the lead female role, with veteran actor JagapathiBabu and other prominent actors like Rajeev Kanakala and Harshavardhan in key roles. Billed as a youthful musical rural romantic comedy, the film is set to be extensively shot in Bhimavaram, capturing the scenic beauty of West Godavari.