Live
- Coordinated Action Vital to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance: Karnataka Minister N. S. Boseraju
- NABET score 2025: Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad among top schools in country
- Breaking down Pak’s fake narrative factory: How it colluded with ‘allies’ to launch ‘info war’ against India
- India's decisive victory in modern warfare: Insights from top analysts Tom Cooper and John Spencer
- Three youth drowned in Komatigunta lake in Eluru
- Rajnath Singh to visit Bhuj airbase after review of Western border security
- Whirlpool Launches Lapis Grandé Glass Door Refrigerators with Nature-Inspired Premium Design
- Steadfastly follow Atmanirbhar Bharat for strategic independence: NITI Aayog's VK Saraswat
- ECI launches capacity-building programme for field-level officers from Bihar, Haryana and Delhi
- Belagavi Police Deny Rumours of RSS-Led Attack on Colonel Sophia Qureshi’s In-Laws’ Home
Suriya's Retro to Release on This OTT Platform, Likely To Stream from June
Get ready to witness Suray's latest flick Retro on OTT from this month. Check details here.
The Tamil movie Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, may soon be available on Netflix. The film did well when it was first released in cinemas on May 1, 2025. But after a few weeks, other movie releases slowed down its success.
Even though there is no official news yet, reports say that Retro might come to Netflix on June 5, 2025. That would be just over a month after it came out in theatres. This is common for big movies now.
About the Movie
Retro is a romantic action film. It takes place in the 1960s in a town called Thoothukudi. Suriya plays the main character Paari Kannan. The story includes love, betrayal, violence, and politics.
The movie has already become Suriya’s highest-earning film so far. Many fans are excited and waiting for the official streaming date. Some people also believe the digital version may have extra scenes or surprise guests.
Movie: Retro
Stars: Suriya, Pooja Hegde
Theatre Release: May 1, 2025
Expected OTT Release: June 5, 2025 (not confirmed yet)
OTT Platform: Netflix
Director: Karthik Subbaraj