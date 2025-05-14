Suriya's Retro to Release on This OTT Platform, Likely To Stream from June

The Tamil movie Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, may soon be available on Netflix. The film did well when it was first released in cinemas on May 1, 2025. But after a few weeks, other movie releases slowed down its success.

Even though there is no official news yet, reports say that Retro might come to Netflix on June 5, 2025. That would be just over a month after it came out in theatres. This is common for big movies now.

About the Movie

Retro is a romantic action film. It takes place in the 1960s in a town called Thoothukudi. Suriya plays the main character Paari Kannan. The story includes love, betrayal, violence, and politics.

The movie has already become Suriya’s highest-earning film so far. Many fans are excited and waiting for the official streaming date. Some people also believe the digital version may have extra scenes or surprise guests.

Movie: Retro

Stars: Suriya, Pooja Hegde

Theatre Release: May 1, 2025

Expected OTT Release: June 5, 2025 (not confirmed yet)

OTT Platform: Netflix

Director: Karthik Subbaraj















