Surprising: Vikram has no dialogues in ‘Thangalaan’
Expectations reached new heights following the release of a dialogue-free teaser by the makers of “Thangalaan.” Chiyaan Vikram is poised to captivate audiences once again with his exceptional performance in this movie, directed by Pa Ranjit.
During the teaser launch event, Vikram engaged with the media and shared a fascinating revelation about his character. He disclosed that his character in the movie doesn’t have any dialogues. This revelation left everyone in anticipation, and they eagerly await January 26, 2024, to witness how Vikram has embodied this unique role.
“Thangalaan” also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and others in pivotal roles. It is a collaboration between Studio Green and Neelam Productions and will be released in both 2D and 3D formats.