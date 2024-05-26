Survival comedy flick "Namo" set to hit screens on June 7th

The highly anticipated survival comedy film, "Namo," produced by A. Prashanth under Sri Netra Creations and Arms Film Factory, is all set to grace the screens on June 7th. Featuring Viswanth Duddampudi and Anuroop Katari in lead roles, with Vismaya as the female lead, the movie marks the directorial debut of Aditya Reddy Kunduru.

With its intriguing posters and teaser, "Namo" has already captured the audience's attention. The newly released poster, announcing the June 7th release date, showcases the lead actors in quirky expressions.

Rahul Srivatsav handles the cinematography, while Kranthi Acharya Vadluri provides the musical score. Sanal Anirudhan takes charge of editing duties, promising a visually engaging and musically vibrant cinematic experience for viewers.



