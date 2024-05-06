Sushmita supports LGBTQI community as she walks the ramp at Rohit Verma's Fashion Show

Actress Sushmita Sen stole the spotlight at fashion designer Rohit Verma's show during the Bombay Fashion Week, where she not only showcased her elegance but also voiced her support for "inclusion" and celebrated the rainbow of diversity.

Gracing the runway in an exquisite ivory and gold shaded lehenga, Sushmita exuded ethereal charm, adorned with kaleeras and flowers accentuating her neatly tied bun.

Reflecting on her second walk for Verma, Sushmita expressed, "This is my second time walking for Rohit Verma, who prefers to be referred to as she. She ensures that every moment is a celebration of inclusion…"

Emphasizing the importance of inclusion in today's world, Sushmita highlighted, "In today's time, there is a lot of need for inclusion in the world. So, I feel privileged that he not only dressed me but also dressed my soul and gave me the opportunity to celebrate oneness, harmony, and goodness.”

Verma's collection revolves around celebrating love, transcending gender boundaries. He lauded Sushmita, describing her as a "beautiful soul, sister, friend, and mother," emphasizing that the show aimed at promoting humanity and gender equality.

"Every sexuality should be accepted," Verma asserted, echoing the theme of inclusivity.

For Sushmita, walking the ramp with such grace comes naturally. She expressed her enjoyment, stating, "I like people, and when you have a fortune like mine where people love you so much that when I come live (on the runway), that feeling is something else."

With her presence and words, Sushmita Sen continues to champion inclusivity and diversity, spreading love and acceptance in every stride she takes on the runway.