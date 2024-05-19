PM hates free bus service for women: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of opposing the free bus rides scheme for women.

Finding fault with the statement of Narendra Modi, who said in an election rally that the free bus rides scheme was only an attempt to win elections, Ponnam Prabhakar said the Prime Minister was not able to digest free bus travel for women.

“Some States are providing the free bus travel facility aimed at improving the economic condition of women. Narendra Modi should stop speaking silly things on the bus facility for women,” he said. The Minister pointed out that free travel for women in the RTC buses has nothing to do with Metro loss and the Metro Rail is a separate mode of transport.

“We are still appealing to the Prime Minister, demanding the increase in number of bogies in the Metro Rail, but there is no response,” Ponnam said.

He made it clear that the Congress government in Telangana will not have any problem regarding free bus facility for women and said that it would increase the number of new buses to take the scheme further in the days to come.