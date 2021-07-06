Taapsee Pannu To Star In A Tollywood Movie 'Mishan Impossible'

It is all known that Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is all in the best phase of her career. Presently she is all busy with a couple of female-oriented movies and is treating all the movie buffs and her fans with her spectacular screen presence. Well, after a couple of years, she is once again back in Tollywood and will collaborate with director Swaroop RSJ for the movie Mishan Impossible.

The makers of this movie have made an official announcement on their Twitter page and created noise on social media too. Take a look!









In the poster, Taapsee is soon looking at something on her laptop in a serious mode. He sported in a sleeveless blue shirt and was seen with a fractured hand.

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "This 'Mishan' is surely 'Impossible' with out her. Welcoming the amazingly talented @taapsee on board for #MishanImpossible".

There are many expectations on this movie as it being directed by Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya fame Swaroop. He impressed the movie buffs and critics with his first movie itself and now is all set to direct another intriguing subject movie and that too Taapsee as the lead actress.

Off late, Taapsee is busy with post-release promotions of her movie Haseen Dilruba which was released on Netflix recently.









In this video, Taapsee is seen having a fun chat with her co-star Vikrant Massey. Well, Vikrant posed a question to Taapsee that, if she ever opened anyone's DMs who do not follow her.

Taapseedoled out, "So, I DM'd Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like I have more followers than you also!"

Even the fun chat of these two lead actors of the Haseen Dilruba movie also makes the video worth watching!

Speaking about Taapsee Pannu's Bollywood work front, she is right now busy with a couple of female-oriented movies. She will be next seen in the Loop Lapeta movie which is the official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It was written and directed by Tom Tykwer. This flick deals with the plot of a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark within 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

She also wrapped up the shooting of her latest movie 'Rashmi Rocket'… This movie is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya under RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network banners. This flick also has Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in other prominent roles. Being a sports drama, Taapsee will essay the role of an athlete in this flick