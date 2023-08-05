Tamannah feeling blessed to work with stars of both industries

Tamannaah Bhatia will be hiotting the screens twice this week. Her film with Chiranjeevi “Bholaa Shankar” directed by Meher Ramesh is hitting screens on August 11th. On the other hand, she will be seen in Rajinikanth’s “Jailer” which is set to release on August 10th. Ahead of the releases, Tamannaah shares her experience working with stars in both the industries.









Working with superstars of both the industries is a dream come true moment for Tamannah. She says, “I am ecstatic about ‘Jailer’ and ‘Bholaa Shankar.’ Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu and Superstar Rajinikanth Garu are legends in the film industry. My dream got fulfilled as I acted alongside them.”



Talking about dancing with Chiranjeevi which she missed in ‘Sye Raa,’ She says, “I am lucky to dance alongside Chiranjeevi for ‘Milky Beauty’ song . Chiranjeevi is a pioneer when it comes to dance. ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is a very special film to me.”

Speaking about what made her to do “Jailer” and “Bholaa Shankar,” Tamannah says, “Even though ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is ‘Vedhalam’ remake, Meher Ramesh made a lot of changes. My role will be very new in the film. In fact, in the original, the female lead’s character is limited, but it has been modified here. Regarding “Jailer,” I played a different role in it. When it comes to audio, the ‘Kaavaalaa’ song became a huge chartbuster.”

Talking about similarities between Charan and Chiranjeevi, the actress says, “They both are fantastic human beings. They will be very supportive. To note, Charan and Chiranjeevi have been supportive to me right from the starting days of my career. It is a great experience working with them.”

Talking about upcoming movies, she added, “I am currently doing a Tamil film named ‘Aranam.’ My Malayalam film ‘Bandra’ is up for release. Apart from these two, I am doing a web series for Disney Plus Hotstar.”