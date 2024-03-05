Live
Tanuj Virwani can't hide his excitement over playing pivotal role in 'Yodha': 'Can't keep calm'
Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will be seen in ‘Yodha’, says that for him versatility is top priority and hence he chose the upcoming film starring Sidharth Malhotra.
"Well, the 'first' of any kind is always special. ‘Yodha’ is indeed my first jam-packed action movie and I have truly given my blood, sweat and tears to it. I completely surrendered myself to my directors and the project.”
The actor shared that this was something quite different from what he has done in the past and hence, he is super excited for it to come out.
“As an actor, there's no fun in repeating the same things that you do. The reason you are an actor is because you want to play different things which are not similar to your personality. That's why, for me, versatility is the top priority,” said the actor.
Tanuj added: “Everyone, right from me and my entire family, we are all looking forward to it. I don't want to give away too much but yes, 'Yodha' will present to you all a very different version unlike any role I’ve played so far.”
Set to release in cinemas on March 15, ‘Yodha’ is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.
It also stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.