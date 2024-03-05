  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Tanuj Virwani can't hide his excitement over playing pivotal role in 'Yodha': 'Can't keep calm'

Tanuj Virwani cant hide his excitement over playing pivotal role in Yodha: Cant keep calm
x
Highlights

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will be seen in ‘Yodha’, says that for him versatility is top priority and hence he chose the upcoming film starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Mumbai: Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will be seen in ‘Yodha’, says that for him versatility is top priority and hence he chose the upcoming film starring Sidharth Malhotra.

"Well, the 'first' of any kind is always special. ‘Yodha’ is indeed my first jam-packed action movie and I have truly given my blood, sweat and tears to it. I completely surrendered myself to my directors and the project.”

The actor shared that this was something quite different from what he has done in the past and hence, he is super excited for it to come out.

“As an actor, there's no fun in repeating the same things that you do. The reason you are an actor is because you want to play different things which are not similar to your personality. That's why, for me, versatility is the top priority,” said the actor.

Tanuj added: “Everyone, right from me and my entire family, we are all looking forward to it. I don't want to give away too much but yes, 'Yodha' will present to you all a very different version unlike any role I’ve played so far.”

Set to release in cinemas on March 15, ‘Yodha’ is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

It also stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X